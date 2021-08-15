Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,760,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

