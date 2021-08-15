Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $916.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $880.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $922.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

