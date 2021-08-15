Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

