Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

