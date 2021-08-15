Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,439 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,264 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

AMAT stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

