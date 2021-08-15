Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,372,000.

IJR stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

