Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 48,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

