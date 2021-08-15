Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 1,513.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment comprises about 2.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC owned 0.67% of Golden Entertainment worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

