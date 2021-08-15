Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 4.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

