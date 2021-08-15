Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

