Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

