Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.