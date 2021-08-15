Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $5.61 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $5.61 or 0.00011925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $79.94 million and $12.25 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00864771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00109539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 14,617,808 coins and its circulating supply is 14,242,808 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

