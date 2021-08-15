ByteNext (BNU) Price Up 4.8% This Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $56,365.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00132134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00153828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.77 or 0.99773815 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.58 or 0.00876116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.45 or 0.07023651 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

