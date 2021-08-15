Bytom Price Tops $0.0807 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $117.13 million and $24.40 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.05 or 0.00390577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,698,668,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,383,507 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.