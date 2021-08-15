CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194,790.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.20 or 0.00120128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $194,790.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00865076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044391 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.