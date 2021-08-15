Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,256 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $55,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

