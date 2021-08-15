CafeSwap Token Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $6,613.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.64 or 0.99869603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00875315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.24 or 0.06953641 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,385,335 coins and its circulating supply is 5,342,286 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

