Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 12,800 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.99 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.