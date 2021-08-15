Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 18,137 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 994,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $90.79 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

