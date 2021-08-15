Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 20,846 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.