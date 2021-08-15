Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 27,854 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

