Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 41,020 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

