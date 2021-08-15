Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 521,500 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 521,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

