Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $212,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 36.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 112,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 178.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.