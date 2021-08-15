Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

