Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

