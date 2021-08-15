Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

