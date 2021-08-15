Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,837 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 77.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

