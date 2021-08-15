Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.