Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 139,249 Shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,249 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $493,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

TB SA Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.99.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.