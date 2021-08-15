Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 19,416 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Entergy by 202.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.32. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

