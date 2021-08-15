Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 32,185 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Establishment Labs worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Establishment Labs by 135.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 842.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,894 shares of company stock worth $3,163,438. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.