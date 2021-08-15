Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.78.

NYSE:BLD opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.67. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

