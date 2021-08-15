Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,794 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Avid Bioservices worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.41 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

