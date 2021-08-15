Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,211 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FOX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

