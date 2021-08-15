Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $203,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $8,589,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.01 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.