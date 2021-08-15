Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,646,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

