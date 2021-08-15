Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Western Union worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

