Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

