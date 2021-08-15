Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,132 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Magnite worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $11,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,226 shares of company stock worth $7,556,065 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

