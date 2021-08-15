Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of Neuronetics worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $222.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

