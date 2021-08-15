Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Asana worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $2,617,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares worth $7,690,928. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

