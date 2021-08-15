Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

