Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,285.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,880.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 147.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 58.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.48, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

