Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

