Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

