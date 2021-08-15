Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 201,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

