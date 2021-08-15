Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Allegion worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.