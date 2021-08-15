Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

